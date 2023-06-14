Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Top Hat Studios has today announced that it will be throwing Legend Bowl — the retro-inspired American football title — onto the Switch later this summer.

There are a couple of different modes available in this one, headlined by Franchise Mode, which will see you taking on the role of a coach and building a team to compete for the championship. Aside from the gameplay on the field, this mode has a lot of options for behind-the-scenes too including managing your stadium's facilities, player contracts, off-season activities and more.

There is also the Exhibition Mode for a more standard drop-in play for up to four players.

All of this is achieved through some classic pixel art visuals where everything can be customised to your taste. You can design and tweak your players and coaches to match the exact image in your head — be that an NFL-accurate lineup, or a collection of wacky hairstyles and neon gloves — and see how these play out in the arcade-style matches.

For a list of the game's features and a look at some screenshots, check out the following details from the publishers.

Features at a glance

- FRANCHISE MODE

- 32 TEAMS

- FULL SEASONS AND OFF-SEASON

- UNIQUE PLAYERS

- SIM PHYSICS

- REALISTIC WEATHER

- TEAM MANAGEMENT

- UNIFORM EDITOR

- NEWS WIRE RETIREMENTS AND FREE AGENCY

- FULL CUSTOMIZATION

- SUPER VIBRANT PIXEL ART

- STADIUM BUILDER

- TOURNAMENTS

- REACTIVE CROWDS

- SMOOTH RESPONSIVE GAMEPLAY

- EVERY PLAY AND STRAT IN THE PLAYBOOK

- DEPTH CHARTS

- MAKE YOUR COACH

- KICKS FUMBLES AND INTERCEPTIONS LIKE THE REAL GAME

- MULTIPLAYER FOR YOU AND 3 FRIENDS

- A PORT THAT DROVE THE TEAM CRAZY

If this looks similar to last year's Retro Bowl, that's because it is. Looks like the arcade spin on American football is here to stay, folks.

There isn't an exact date for when Legend Bowl will be kicking off for Switch just yet outside of "Summer 2023", but we imagine that we will hear more news over the coming months.

What do you make of this one so far? Pass your thoughts in the comments below.