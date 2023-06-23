A month ago, Everybody 1-2-Switch!'s existence was shrouded in mystery, with reports circling about apparent dislike of the game from internal Nintendo employees. Today, we're just a week away from the game's launch, and Nintendo has shared details of all 17 minigames in this upcoming sequel.

Nintendo has launched an official Japanese website for Everybody 1-2-Switch, and recently, it's been updated to include clips of all 17 minigames that will feature (thanks, GoNintendo!).

There's no new cow milking game to get your hands on this time around, but there are still plenty of unique and unusual ideas wrapped up in this unexpected package. GameXplain has compiled them all into a single video, which we've embedded at the bottom of this article, but we'll list all 17 below.

Note that these are the Japanese titles for the minigames, and some of these are subject to change once the game is out worldwide on 30th June (translations via Perfectly Nintendo):

UFO

Ninja Training

Samurai Showdown

Relay Race

Auction

Statues

Hip-Bump

Kitchen Timer

Musical Chairs

Ice Cream Parlor

Balloons

Joy-Con Hide & Seek

Squats

Bingo

Color Shoot

Jump Rope

Quiz Show

Some of these are fairly tame in our eyes, but there are plenty of odd ones here, too. Hip Bump is not what we first thought of — it's more of a reverse hip thrust — but hey, wrestling with bumping hips? Sounds par-the-course for 1-2-Switch...

Have a little look at what each of these games entails in GameXplain's video below, and let us know if you're planning to pick up Everybody 1-2-Switch in the comments.