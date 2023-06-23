A month ago, Everybody 1-2-Switch!'s existence was shrouded in mystery, with reports circling about apparent dislike of the game from internal Nintendo employees. Today, we're just a week away from the game's launch, and Nintendo has shared details of all 17 minigames in this upcoming sequel.
Nintendo has launched an official Japanese website for Everybody 1-2-Switch, and recently, it's been updated to include clips of all 17 minigames that will feature (thanks, GoNintendo!).
There's no new cow milking game to get your hands on this time around, but there are still plenty of unique and unusual ideas wrapped up in this unexpected package. GameXplain has compiled them all into a single video, which we've embedded at the bottom of this article, but we'll list all 17 below.
Note that these are the Japanese titles for the minigames, and some of these are subject to change once the game is out worldwide on 30th June (translations via Perfectly Nintendo):
- UFO
- Ninja Training
- Samurai Showdown
- Relay Race
- Auction
- Statues
- Hip-Bump
- Kitchen Timer
- Musical Chairs
- Ice Cream Parlor
- Balloons
- Joy-Con Hide & Seek
- Squats
- Bingo
- Color Shoot
- Jump Rope
- Quiz Show
Some of these are fairly tame in our eyes, but there are plenty of odd ones here, too. Hip Bump is not what we first thought of — it's more of a reverse hip thrust — but hey, wrestling with bumping hips? Sounds par-the-course for 1-2-Switch...
Have a little look at what each of these games entails in GameXplain's video below, and let us know if you're planning to pick up Everybody 1-2-Switch in the comments.
If I'm going to be acting like an idiot with Joy Con motions any time in the near future, It's definitely going to be with Wario, and not with horse guy.
...I suppose there must exist a demographic 1-2-Switch appeals to though...?
Do people want this? I didn't think 1-2 Switch did that well and should have been a pack-in game.
I guess the $30 price tag is a little better.
Why do I keep watching these videos, they are more cursed than a necromancer tome in a skull decorated castle on top of an indian graveyard
@EarthboundBenjy Oh, definitely Wario. Who can forget slapping your own hip side with a wiimote during the dance minigame
This is one of the cringiest trailers I’ve seen for a game. These “hip” shutterstock models look like they are having a seizure with the joycons and don’t get me started with horse mask guy.
If this game is somehow good, it would be the funniest plot twist ever.
Only 17 games? Wow that will get old REAL quick, and sorry that horse headed guy is just an acid nightmare.
Do Nintendo really think this is going to sell well? Oh dear
And Statues? You mean Red Light Green Light, someone has been watching Squid Game
this just makes me wish it was a NSO perk like the devs originally suggested, but like tetris 99. battle royal microgames sound so fun and justifies the 100 player idea
i get the minigames are designed for local play, but it baffles me even more they thought nearly 100 players would gather in the same room to play this
@HolyGeez03 It sold extremely well on release... but as I pointed out in the last thread about this game that was because it was one of only 2 first party retail games available at the Switch's launch, and the only one with multiplayer. It has comfortably outsold many heavy hitters... but its not "evergreen" - those numbers haven't increased much after the first 6 months.
I think the fact this is only a $30 game gives it a better chance than if it had been full priced... I still don't really see it being a success though. The fact Nintendo stealth dropped the trailer and didn't even mention it in the Direct, not even a brief showing in the quickfire showcase sections says to me that they don't have too much confidence in it. Famously it did NOT playtest well and kinda scared and surprised them how badly it did... that said, they've had months to work on the complaints since then, I'm sure it won't be terrible. Just kinda, "meh" and probably not worth $30 to a lot of people for the handful of occasions they may have enough people round for a house party to make it worthwhile playing.
As I said in the last thread though, I'm happy for anyone looking forward to this and I'm not trying to ruin it for them. It will certainly appeal to some people, even if I think those numbers will be low. Nothing wrong with niche titles
I think the fact that this got zero air time on the latest direct tells you all you need to know about it.
17 feels really light to me, but I guess it is only $30
I will be tempted to pick this up when it's on sale for $20.
It looks fine? Not bad, even. But not something I feel compelled to buy at full price.
I think this could really work at a wedding party or such ... depends how quickly can the app be downloaded and set up.
I wouldn't buy it, but it could be fun to play ... just needs lots of people.
Call me crazy, but I'm cautiously optimistic that this might be fun. That said, 17 mini-games of such shallow depth seems low. I was really hoping they'd have 50 or something.
Yeah, it's a low amount of minigames for what it is. It still has some interesting ideas and minigames. Up to 100 players with a mobile phone as well. But yeah.
I know Nintendo doesn't look that confident with it, but the game doesn't actually look that bad if you want a party game. Problem is that it's a low amount of content and the horse can seem creepy, in the marketing I mean. It stands out but something is off.
I think it has some good concepts and features but just doesn't quite do as much and as well as it should for a Nintendo party game.
Not sure it's overall as bad as people think, it still looks okay and fun for a multiplayer party game, but I feel it's missing a lot.
I know the price is quite a bit lower, and that's good, but more content and ideas to make it better would've maybe worked better.
I'm assuming the development team tried and had a reason why this is the final product, but yeah.
@HolyGeez03.,
The first game sold over 3 million copies, so pretty popular to be honest, it's just not a game for the core fans... bit to worry there is enough games for them to enjoy.
