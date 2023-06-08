One of the big guaranteed numbers at Summer Game Fest 2023 was a first look at Mortal Kombat 1's gameplay. And it's exactly what you expect from the franchise — ramped up to 11.
The trailer (which is almost definitely not Switch gameplay) looks utterly fantastic. Some of the fighters we got a good look at today were Kenshi, Mileena, Kitana, Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub Zero, and — of course — Johnny Cage, who is being played by action movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme. Mortal Kombat creator (kreator?) Ed Boon confirmed the news on the stage after the trailer debuted, part of which was spent in Cage's house.
Classic fatalities are, of course, back, but this new trailer gives us a look at the game's Kameo fighter system, which allows players to summon an ally to perform an attack for them. You'll pick your Kameo fighter after you pick your main fighter. Kameo fighters will include Kano, Sonya Blade, and Jax.
Mortal Kombat 1 launches on 19th September on all consoles. Who are you hoping to see return to the franchise? Let us know down below.
Comments (14)
Honestly the best thing I've seen about this game so far is that Jax, Kano, and Sonya are relegated to Kameos. Nothing really against the characters but long thought they needed a break for a game or two.
If you want to see the video here it is without having to log in to Youtube. https://www.pushsquare.com/news/2023/06/mortal-kombat-1s-breathtaking-first-ps5-footage-stains-summer-game-fest
I'm glad Johnny Cage is finally getting the Jean Claude Van-Damme treatment he rightfully deserve. Not saying Daniel Pesina and Linden Ashby aren't cool either but Van-Damme is the real Johnny Cage.
Love the environments and the brutality The game just looks ... cozy
Looking soooo gooood
I will be shocked if this game runs well on Switch.
MK11 worked because it was just 1-on-1 fights. But with tag assists thrown in, I can only imagine slowdown and frames dropping like wild.
Will get it when I finally get my PS5, after Warner Bros releases the "Super Turbo" edition with all the DLC included.
My only nitpick and this just my personal nitpick, is that they brought back Stryker instead of cooler characters like Night Wolf, Sindel, Smoke, Baraka, or Cyrax. Unless they'll be in it later. But I don't have to use him so no biggie.
@CharlieGirl Not sure why that's an issue, the Switch is known for having fighting games with tons and tons of interferences both from characters and backgrounds (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, KOF, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Brawlout, Naruto, Brawlhalla, Dragon Ball FighterZ, etc.).
Definitely getting this. Hopefully we get Switch footage soon and even more characters revealed.
Might as well be showing us a completely different game if MK11 is any indicator of how horrible it will look and run on the Switch, as that's not the experience we will get.
Also I'm sure it will use rollback code and seems like every switch version of fighting games lacks that.
@Serpenterror Yes, but those games weren't designed with Unreal 5. MK1 is made for PS5 and Series X, which outclass the Switch by lightyears.
Will be interesting to see how the Switch can run this.
Looks great but after seeing that footage I'm intrigued as to how the switch will handle it especially at 60fps. I personally really liked the switch version of MK11 and the team that did that port are doing this one to and they've got a better understanding of the hardware so they might just pull it off.
I think it'll run fine but there will be details missing like the people and fighters in the background of the stages and I'd imagine the dynamic transition from the character select screen will be absent and that's how they'll get things working like they did with MK11.
@SteamEngenius horrible!?
That's a bit harsh, each to their own but I play MK11 on series x and switch and no way is it horrible or unplayable in my opinion.
Apart from the hair, the hair does look weird on switch
