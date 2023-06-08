Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

One of the big guaranteed numbers at Summer Game Fest 2023 was a first look at Mortal Kombat 1's gameplay. And it's exactly what you expect from the franchise — ramped up to 11.

The trailer (which is almost definitely not Switch gameplay) looks utterly fantastic. Some of the fighters we got a good look at today were Kenshi, Mileena, Kitana, Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub Zero, and — of course — Johnny Cage, who is being played by action movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme. Mortal Kombat creator (kreator?) Ed Boon confirmed the news on the stage after the trailer debuted, part of which was spent in Cage's house.

Classic fatalities are, of course, back, but this new trailer gives us a look at the game's Kameo fighter system, which allows players to summon an ally to perform an attack for them. You'll pick your Kameo fighter after you pick your main fighter. Kameo fighters will include Kano, Sonya Blade, and Jax.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on 19th September on all consoles. Who are you hoping to see return to the franchise? Let us know down below.