One of the best-looking indie titles at this year's Summer Game Fest was Cocoon, the gorgeous puzzle adventure from former leads on Playdead's Limbo and Inside. Now we know that you'll be able to carry entire worlds on your back on the Switch when the game launches on 29th September 2023.

A brand new trailer, along with the release date, was shared during today's Annapurna Interactive showcase. Our sister site Push Square went hands-on with the game at the summer showcase and said that "it will be something special" when it releases — blimey.

With the pedigree behind it, we're already excited, and with the sombre, beautiful worlds and the unique world-carrying mechanics, it looks and feels like very few other games out there. Each unusual planet is full of strange insect-like creatures and varied flora, and you'll need to use each world — which you store in a little orb on your back — to solve planets throughout the galaxy.