Microids is bringing a cute turn-based RPG to Switch tomorrow based on the hugely popular French web series, Noob.

Noob - The Factionless has been in Early Access on Steam since June 2021, but the full release is dropping tomorrow, 29th June, on the eShop for $39.99 / £32.99. If you pre-order it today, however, you can get an extra 10% off.

Just as the show — which is also aired on TV in France and many French-speaking countries — is set inside the MMORPG Horizon, Noob - The Factionless also takes place inside the fantasy online world. You play as four players from the Rush guild: Baster the Neogician, Drek the Berserker, May the Cartomancer, and Logs the Elementalist. Your goal? Simply to become the best MMORPG player out there.

The game has a really cute and colourful squashed-down art style, with turn-based combat against hundreds of different enemies. It's really channelling the classics of the genre from its tone and its gameplay.

Here are some of the main features, from publisher Microids:

Main features:



- A true RPG experience with 50+ hours of gameplay, 750+ avatars to interact with and 300+ maps to wander in.

- Embody a team of 4 hardcore gamers and their video game avatars in a challenging and colorful RPG in a homage to the greatest J-RPGs!

- Explore a huge world, fight intense battles, and complete quests to level up your team.

- Customize your avatars with the best equipment you will loot in dungeons, grottos, chests, and city shops!

- Strengthen your team and upgrade your abilities by farming experience through the fights: adapt your skills to your fighting style or to the foes you encounter.

- Explore the world of Olydri and make your mark among the most powerful factions of the “Horizon” MMORPG, where the greatest players meet and fight!

- Play the “real” players in the “real world” and find out who is behind your friends’ avatars… or your enemies’!

You can also check out a brand new environments trailer at the top of this article, which dropped last weekend.

Noob - The Factionless launches on Switch tomorrow. Have you watched the web series before? Or do you like the look of this classically-inspired RPG? Log in and let us know.