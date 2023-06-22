Atari has today announced that an updated version of theme park sim RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures will be looping its way back around to Switch later this year in a new deluxe form.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe adds 80 brand-new rides and attractions, bringing the grand total up to a nice round 200. There have also been improvements made to the game's interface to better work with controller inputs and to the coaster builder so that you can design new rides for your park with ease.

With the increased number of customisation options from developer Orbit Studio, we are expecting to see some pretty detailed park layouts when the upgraded game releases later this year. We don't have an official release date for this one just yet, so be sure to keep an eye out over the coming months.

For a little more information on some of the game's features and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from Atari:

Key Features:

- Updated and optimized version of Atari’s best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures

- Three gameplay modes for variety and replayability: Sandbox, Adventure, and Scenarios

- Casual, approachable gameplay and simplified mechanics make it a treat for all ages

- Over 80 new rides and attractions, seven types of roller coasters, new customization options, and seasonally-themed rides bring the total to 200

- Customization terrain modifications with four separate environments including Alpine Mountains, Desert Canyons, Jungle Tropics, and Lunar Moonscape

- Use with modern console controllers has been fully optimized for a fluid and fun simulation experience

- Get ultra-detailed with landscaping options to design pathways, and flowerbeds, and add bushes, trees, foliage, and exciting water features throughout your park

- Unleash your inner artists with a robust color wheel to paint rides, coasters, shops, and restaurants, to make them stand out or color-coordinate your park

We had a good time reliving our retro theme park management days when the first RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures was released on Switch back in 2018, though we felt that the experience was let down by some design and technical hitches. Here's hoping that the deluxe edition can continue to improve for the second time out on the track.