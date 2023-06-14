If you're someone who likes horsing around (pah!), then you may just enjoy the new DLC for Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories.
Launching exclusively for Switch on June 15th, 2023 (yes, that's tomorrow), the expansion is called Secrets of Skeifa Island and will feature an entirely new location where players can meet new characters, take on quests, embark on adventures, and - of course - ride horses.
Here's a breakdown of the DLC from Wild River Games:
"At the port of Hazelwood, Captain Francis has arrived with his ferry and brings the main characters to a new and exotic island location. On the island, players can dive into classic HORSE CLUB Adventures action – meeting friends, riding horses, taking on quests, and embarking on adventures.
"Players will need to uncover a long-hidden secret on the island about an ancient tale of a mysterious ghost horse haunting the island. Spread across the island there are also several new racetracks, popular balloon games, and a new minigame in which players will befriend wild horses roaming throughout the island."
The DLC will cost £13.99 and you'll need to own the base game in order to play it. That said, if you've got kids who love horses or you happen to be quite the fan yourself, then it's definitely sounds like it might be worth a gander.
Will you be checking out Secrets of Skeifa Island for Horse Club Adventures 2? Saddle up and share your thoughts in the comments section below.
Comments (7)
Need the Churchill Downs DLC where your horse has a 1 in 10 chance of dying from a race.
Wait a minute.
I didn't know if Horse Club Adventures 2 have DLC.
I will get the game on PS5 version for better result.
I already finished the first Horse Club Adventures on PS4.
Is it any good, like really? I unironically want a good horse game.
@Nintendancies I came here with the same question. Is the game actually good? NL hasn't reviewed the game, from what I can tell.
I like the horse from horsin around
Why did they make a humanized Lego Friends
Sure thing it's gonna be worth checking out!
Tap here to load 7 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...