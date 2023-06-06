After being announced in the April Indie World Showcase, the first batch of DLC for Yacht Club Games' Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is finally here, bringing with it new characters, challenges, modifiers and more for free (as long as you have the base game, that is).

The headline additions from this first wave of DLC, 'The Puzzler's Pack', are the introduction of two brand new playable characters, Puzzle Knight and Mona, a duo of fresh areas to explore, new quests, battles, bosses, hats and relics, and the arrival of Marathon Mode for those who want to test their shovel stamina.

There are even more new additions besides all of this (you can get a taste from the above trailer), meaning that there is a lot to get into. Fortunately, the developers have created a handy system for you to quickly check out what's new in the game and tweak the battles to your liking/amusement: Cheat Seeds.

Yes, in a throwback to our childhood gaming experiences, the Puzzler's Pack DLC also introduces a series of cheat codes that you can input from the 'Seeds' section of the Options menu. These have a range of uses from changing the layout of levels and item placements to giving characters googly eyes or making them talk like Jar Jar Binks — yes, really.

The good folk at Yacht Club Games have shared with us all of the codes that you will need to unlock some dungeon-tweaking fun, and we have compiled them together below for you to take a look at.

Before you go adding any feature that takes your fancy, however, it is worth bearing in mind that you can only use one code at a time if that code alters the gameplay (such as Butt mode or Googly Eyes). You are free to stack any of the 'unlockable' codes like 'all Knights' or 'Relics' on top of each other, but these do produce permanent changes so should only be used if you don't want to unlock everything yourself.

With that out of the way, let's dig into all of the available cheat codes.

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon - All Cheat Seed Codes

Code Description
BUTT Enables Butt Mode — replaces Knight with Butt
JRJR Enables Jar Jar — replaces "me" with "meesa", "you" with "yousa" etc.
WHTM Replaces Knight with Meat
TAKO / SAMURAI Changes some text to reflect Shovel of Hope's Japanese localisation
GOOGLY Knight gets 'Googly Eyes', enables Mirror Mode
EYECANSEE Enables 'Eyes' cheat, Knight also gets beautiful eyes
DONOVAN Enables Reverie's shader — same used in Specter Knight's Quandary
ZORIX Enabled 'Zorix Mode' — game becomes creepier and spawns are garbage blocks
YACHTCLUB The entire floor is flooded with water
VINE Replaces gems with vines
RELICNO[number] Locks an unlocked Relic to be purchased again at Chesters — used to improve speedrunning odds
RELICME[number] Starts each run with the relic specified (0 = Meal Ticket, 1 = premium etc.)
HUNGRYPLS Meal Ticket
HUNGRYVIP Premium Meal Ticket
TOPTOOLS Obsidian Dust
DIRTDRILL Obsidian Drill
ROCKYGEMS Snoutin' Charm
COZYSOCKS Shockproof Socks
FIREFEET Broken Sizzle Wand
BOMBNANZA Bomb Seed Bag
IMACLOUD Nimbus Balloon
LESSAPPLES Potion Napkin
TNTCHAINS Dynamallet
ATKBUCKET Power Plail
TALONPAW Desperation Talon
GEMCHAINS Gem Chain
BEETMETER Gem Beet
SKILLISSUE Gold Leaf Clover
BESTDAGGER Swift Dagger
TRIPLEHIT Third Charm
GLOVESLAP Single Glove
DEADSLAYER Diving Liquid
FIVENOTES Five String
REVIVEME Phoenix Feather
TIMEMEOUT Chronos Coin
NUKEITALL Big Bomb
ACIDTOUCH Toad Totem
TINYLEVEL Mentor Manual
FURYFLURRY Fury Horns
LEMONHALF Citrus Slice
EXTRACHEST Chester's Chart
SKEYLETON Super Skeleton Key
BUTTONMASH Ram Rod
OVENBLOCKS Cupcake Relic
DOGITBITES Underdog Charm
CHOSETAILS Coin of Carnage
CHOSEHEADS Coin of Defense
GACHARELIC Relic Box
MORETIPS Tipp commentates on your run, providing useful tips
NOTAPUZZLE Removes ability to make chains
ROUNDTABLE Unlocks all Knights
REFRACTABL Unlocks all Refract Abilities
RELIC4DAYS Unlocks all Relics
HATS4WEEKS Unlocks all Hats
IMACITYBOY Skips the 'Growing of the Bean' quest
FREEGEMHAX Get 100K Gems

These are all of the cheat seeds present in the game for the moment. Let the modifying begin.