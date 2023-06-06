Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being announced in the April Indie World Showcase, the first batch of DLC for Yacht Club Games' Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is finally here, bringing with it new characters, challenges, modifiers and more for free (as long as you have the base game, that is).

The headline additions from this first wave of DLC, 'The Puzzler's Pack', are the introduction of two brand new playable characters, Puzzle Knight and Mona, a duo of fresh areas to explore, new quests, battles, bosses, hats and relics, and the arrival of Marathon Mode for those who want to test their shovel stamina.

There are even more new additions besides all of this (you can get a taste from the above trailer), meaning that there is a lot to get into. Fortunately, the developers have created a handy system for you to quickly check out what's new in the game and tweak the battles to your liking/amusement: Cheat Seeds.

Yes, in a throwback to our childhood gaming experiences, the Puzzler's Pack DLC also introduces a series of cheat codes that you can input from the 'Seeds' section of the Options menu. These have a range of uses from changing the layout of levels and item placements to giving characters googly eyes or making them talk like Jar Jar Binks — yes, really.

The good folk at Yacht Club Games have shared with us all of the codes that you will need to unlock some dungeon-tweaking fun, and we have compiled them together below for you to take a look at.

Before you go adding any feature that takes your fancy, however, it is worth bearing in mind that you can only use one code at a time if that code alters the gameplay (such as Butt mode or Googly Eyes). You are free to stack any of the 'unlockable' codes like 'all Knights' or 'Relics' on top of each other, but these do produce permanent changes so should only be used if you don't want to unlock everything yourself.

With that out of the way, let's dig into all of the available cheat codes.