Ziggurat Interactive has today announced that the long-awaited Enclave HD will finally be slashing its way onto Switch from 29th June.

This release has been a long time coming. Originally released on the Xbox in 2002 before making its way over to the Wii in 2012, an HD remaster from developer Starbreeze Studios was initially slated for an Autumn 2021 release though this was pushed back to 'Summer 2022' early last year.

Now we have an official date and brand new trailer, showing what the return to the fantasy land of Celenheim looks like all these years on. And what does it look like, we hear you ask. Well, exactly as you would expect.

This HD version of the game of course carries over the original story and gameplay where you will fight for either the forces of Light or Darkness, choosing from a variety of fighter classes to take on your enemies. You can play the game from both sides of the battlefield, creating a dual campaign where you decide who is friend and foe.

From the above trailer, however, it looks like the original visuals and animations have been carried over too, appearing somewhat dated despite an obvious facelift in some areas — hey, that's all part of the throwback experience.

For a little more info about the game's features and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from the publishers.

- Immersive, fast-paced feudal-era combat

- A massive narrative scope, including two distinct campaigns with alternate endings

- More than 25 unique missions

- 12 diverse unlockable characters, each blending elements of traditional character classes in a one-of-a-kind way

- Challenging boss opponents, each requiring different tactics to defeat

- An interactive gameplay tutorial that gets you into the action fast

- Three different difficulty settings, provide the right level of challenge for any player

- A plethora of varied weapons, collectable objects, consumables, and magic items

- Surprises around every corner with dozens of scripted event triggers to keep you on your toes

- Captivating soundtrack paired perfectly with atmospheric sound effects

Enclave HD will be bringing this classic combat back onto the Switch later this month.

Are you excited to finally pick up Enclave HD? Let us know in the comments.