Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball: The Breakers - where you play as a survivor or raider - is getting Season 3 next week on 9th June.

The new Raider(s) for this season will be the mighty "Ginyu Force", and the new Survivor skins include "Dende" and "King Kai" available via TP Tokens at the in-game shop. In addition to this, there will be new Dragon Tier rewards - allowing players to unlock the new Survivor Skin "Fortunetella Baba". And last but not least is a new map "Snowy Mountain".

If you've not tried out this online multiplayer Dragon Ball title yet, it's a bit like the Dead By Daylight series - where one player hunts down survivors who are trying to gather enough materials to power up and eventually escape.