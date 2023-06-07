Tech giant Apple yesterday announced its new headset the "Vision Pro", and now in somewhat related news, it's reportedly acquired the AR startup company, Mira. This is the Los Angeles-based team behind the technology featured in the Super Nintendo World experience, Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge.

According to The Verge, this was revealed on the Mira CEO's private Instagram account. The website also reached out to Apple and received the following confirmation:

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

Although it's unclear what exactly Apple might have planned for the company, Mira seems quite capable based on its past history. It's previously worked on military contracts, where it provided "scalable augmented reality hardware + software solutions...enabling frontline workforces with communication tools and information".

The Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World mixed the real and virtual worlds together, where the headset would display characters and items as the ride moved about. You can see it in action below.

"Ready to experience Mario Kart like never before? Put on the special goggles and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Collect coins and throw shells to win the Golden Cup on the world’s first interactive Mario Kart ride with cutting-edge technology at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™."

