Did you know The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has an insane amount of detail right down to the tunes our hero Link hums when he's cooking up a storm? As highlighted by pixel artist and Twitter user TAHK0, if you listen closely when Link is standing around a cooking pot, you should be able to hear one of many iconic Legend of Zelda songs.

Keep in mind, this is just a sample of some of the tunes, and there are apparently more based on other entries in the Zelda series. So what are you waiting for? Go and cook up a meal (in-game) for yourself, and report back with the songs you think you can hear Link humming.

Did you notice this cool little easter egg yourself? What have you heard Link hum so far? Tell us in the comments below.