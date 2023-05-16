The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has expanded on the foundations of the original title, but the sequel does still share some similarities with Breath of the Wild.

In case you missed (or just didn't play the first game), back in 2021 it was discovered Nintendo used an "advanced version" of the Mii face creation tool to create the human NPCs in the 2017 Switch and Wii U release.

Now, the same modder and Twitter user @HEYimHeroic has revealed this same process with Tears of the Kingdom. Below is a look at some of the Miis that were imported into the new release as proof:

"Just like in Breath of the Wild, the human NPCs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom use an advanced version of Miis! Modding the game allows us to import Miis as Tears of the Kingdom NPCs! Here are some cropped screenshots of some Miis I modded into the game."





The source goes on to mention how the Mii style system in Tears of the Kingdom "seems to work mostly the same as Breath of the Wild". So, there you have it - you're actually kind of looking at fancier Mii faces whenever you talk to a human character in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.