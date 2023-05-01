Monolith Soft has revealed that it's increasing all staff salaries for all employees at the company. From April 2023, basic salaries have been increased "in line with rising prices", the developer has announced on its website.

The raise affects everyone working at the company, including graduates, who will receive a 22% increase in their starting salary to 250,000 yen (around £1,459.75 GBP) — this includes new graduates starting this year, too, which is fantastic news.

This announcement follows the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3's long-awaited story DLC, Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed, the final piece of the story in the series' current story arc. The new DLC is meant to tie together all previous games in the series in a satisfying way, and in our review, we said it will "rock the socks off series fans". Safe to say, we loved it.

Easily one of Nintendo's most important subsidiaries, Monolith Soft has assisted the Big N on multiple first-party titles such as Splatoon 3 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It has also lent a helping hand on next week's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.