Ah, the video game midnight launch. Standing in the cold darkness in the early hours of the morning, surrounded by a group of people all excited for the same event. Is there any better feeling?

For many, the midnight launch event will be a thing of the past, but when we saw the opportunity to get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at the minute that it was released, we couldn't pass up the chance.

In the video above, our wonderful video producer, Zion, shows what launch day was like at a GameStop in the US — he even managed to capture that authentic 2005 vibe with his choice of camera, giving the whole event an air of mid-2000s nostalgia.

But that's not all. There is also some footage to be seen of Felix (another of our equally-wonderful video chaps) attending a midnight launch in Denmark — that's two launches for the price of one! So, if you weren't able to make a launch event, make yourself comfortable, grab a hot beverage, and watch the next-best thing (if you can put down Tears of the Kingdom for long enough, that is).