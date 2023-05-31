After the immensely popular release of the Snorlax and Togepi Squishmallows earlier this year, the company has now revealed what is next for its creature-catching collection — Winking Pikachu and Piplup.

This was shared on the official Squishmallows Twitter and Instagram accounts last night, with the latter getting a cute new Reel to show what the full collection looks like so far.

There is no word on an official release date for the Gen IV starter and winking variants just yet, though we will be keeping an eye out for any news of when we can get our hands on them — come on, that Piplup is adorable.

Going by the previous releases, we can expect to see the upcoming additions available at a number of retailers including Walmart, Amazon and from the Pokémon Center online store itself, where they are likely to retail for £25.99. Assuming that these newbies will follow a similar trend, we imagine that the upcoming Squishmallows will sell out quicker than you can say "Crabominable", so have those fingers at the ready.

