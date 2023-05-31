After the immensely popular release of the Snorlax and Togepi Squishmallows earlier this year, the company has now revealed what is next for its creature-catching collection — Winking Pikachu and Piplup.
This was shared on the official Squishmallows Twitter and Instagram accounts last night, with the latter getting a cute new Reel to show what the full collection looks like so far.
There is no word on an official release date for the Gen IV starter and winking variants just yet, though we will be keeping an eye out for any news of when we can get our hands on them — come on, that Piplup is adorable.
Going by the previous releases, we can expect to see the upcoming additions available at a number of retailers including Walmart, Amazon and from the Pokémon Center online store itself, where they are likely to retail for £25.99. Assuming that these newbies will follow a similar trend, we imagine that the upcoming Squishmallows will sell out quicker than you can say "Crabominable", so have those fingers at the ready.
What do you make of the upcoming Squishmallow 'mon? Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.
[source instagram.com, via twitter.com]
Comments (7)
My dreams of Raichu being in literally anything continue’s to be crushed.
Over 1,000 Pokémon to choose from and we get a freaking winking Pikachu... facepalm
Just what we needed, another Pikachu!
@Snatcher Right? The last prominent Raichu thing I think was a Funko Pop.
Adding a second Pikachu to this lineup reminds me of how the Pokkén Tournament roster has two Pikachus and two Mewtwos despite only having 23 playable characters. It's like... you know there are a thousand other monsters you could have chosen, so why are we doubling up on ones we already have???
@jbarry25 If that’s true that’s just sad, I can’t even remember the last time I’ve seen him in anything, they legit have two pikachu’s one of them could have been Raichu! Or mimikyu at the vary least!
Sad outer rim noises
