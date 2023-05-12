As part of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom celebrations this week, Nintendo has added a new batch of icons to its 'Missions and Rewards' scheme for the Switch Online service.

This time around you'll be able to claim icons for Link, Zelda, and various other characters in the new adventure. Here's a look at the two waves that will be on offer throughout the month of May:

As noted, the first wave will be available from today until 18th May, and the second wave will run through until 25th May. Of course, to redeem these icons, you'll need to have My Nintendo Platinum Points and also be subscribed to the Switch Online service.