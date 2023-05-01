Long-time composer at Nintendo Ryo Nagamatsu has left the company after 17 years to "work a little wider".

Announcing the news on Twitter earlier today, the composer and arranger — whose most well-known works include The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Mario Kart 8, Splatoon 2, Splatoon 3, and the Link's Awakening remake on Switch — shared that he wants "to help those who need my help and to help the industry". The composer has left the company on good terms.

Nagamatsu joined Nintendo in 2006 and his first credit was in Wii Music. If you've attempted the expert staff ghost trials in Mario Kart Wii, you'll have likely faced off against Nagamatsu's Mii in Wario's Gold Mine and GCN Waluigi Stadium.

I have made a decision to leave the company of April 30, 2023. I will work a little wider and more directly to help those who need my help and to help the industry. Thank you all for your kind support! I look forward to serve you in the future!(an amicable settlement) pic.twitter.com/L5P7PgF7JG May 1, 2023

Nagamtsu's credits are far and wide across Nintendo, with the incredible 'Melty Monster Galaxy' theme in Super Mario Galaxy 2 and various C-Side compositions in Splatoon 3 being just a few highlights of his career.

We're sure we'll be seeing Nagamatsu again in the industry and hopefully lending a helping hand in another Nintendo release sometime in the future. Until then, we want to thank Nagamatsu for years of incredible music and wish him all the success and luck in the world!

