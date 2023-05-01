Long-time composer at Nintendo Ryo Nagamatsu has left the company after 17 years to "work a little wider".
Announcing the news on Twitter earlier today, the composer and arranger — whose most well-known works include The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Mario Kart 8, Splatoon 2, Splatoon 3, and the Link's Awakening remake on Switch — shared that he wants "to help those who need my help and to help the industry". The composer has left the company on good terms.
Nagamatsu joined Nintendo in 2006 and his first credit was in Wii Music. If you've attempted the expert staff ghost trials in Mario Kart Wii, you'll have likely faced off against Nagamatsu's Mii in Wario's Gold Mine and GCN Waluigi Stadium.
Nagamtsu's credits are far and wide across Nintendo, with the incredible 'Melty Monster Galaxy' theme in Super Mario Galaxy 2 and various C-Side compositions in Splatoon 3 being just a few highlights of his career.
We're sure we'll be seeing Nagamatsu again in the industry and hopefully lending a helping hand in another Nintendo release sometime in the future. Until then, we want to thank Nagamatsu for years of incredible music and wish him all the success and luck in the world!
What's your favourite Ryo Nagamatsu track? Let us know in the comments.
[source twitter.com]
Comments (9)
Damn, that Link's Awakening soundtrack was surprisingly good. A pretty significant loss for Nintendo.
Best of luck to him!
Wow that's a big loss, hope he'll still compose for Nintendo games to come.
he did mk8? LEGEND.
Absolutely one of the best Nintendo composers. Best of luck to him.
Really sad to see him go considering how good the soundtracks for the games he worked on are, but still wish him all the best in whatever he does next!
Excited to see what contributions he’s made in Splatoon 3 Side Order before leaving.
Wish him the best as he offers his top level skills to games outside Nintendo.
@Slowdive Best soundtrack of 2019, imo. One of my all time favorites.
That stinks to hear. Nagamatsu was easily one of my favorite composers working for Nintendo. But hopefully he goes on to create music for other studios!
I hope he finds success, wherever the future might take him! I love his stuff! And I can’t wait to see where he goes next,
