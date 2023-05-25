Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Games taking place in apocalyptic wastelands is not a particularly new idea, but this latest effort from publisher Atari and developer Sneakybox certainly looks intriguing.

Launching "later this year" on Nintendo Switch, Days of Doom is a tactical RPG in which you'll be roaming a colourful yet deadly wasteland filled to the brim with zombies, raiders, zombie raiders, and mutant lizards. You take command of a group of survivors and must utilise their unique abilities to survive against ever-increasing odds.

Here are some key features from Atari:

- Beautifully animated hand-drawn art that brings the quirky vision of the post-apocalypse to life - Eight character classes, each equipped with unique default and special abilities - A dozen enemies from the archetypal zombie to deadly raiders and mutant reptilians, to explosive monstrosities, and two surprisingly brutal boss fights - Over 50 randomly occurring events that present risk-reward scenarios - Over 70 items and runes to collect to turn the odds in your favor - Roguelite progression means no two runs will be the same, but you permanently upgrade stats like party size and speed of resource accumulation, which means each run will get you closer to reaching your goal

- Original orchestral soundtrack by Jelle Dittmar

We'll keep our eyes open for more details on a release date for this one and let you know as soon as we hear more.

