The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hasn't even been available for a week yet and already players are crafting some absolutely mind-blowing creations with the new toolkit in the game.

While we've seen Gundam and all other sorts of fancy vehicles and weapons so far, someone has now gone and made an "orbital strike laser cannon" and it's gone viral on social media. It literally launches into the sky and fries whatever is in its sights on the ground. Here's a look (warning: possible spoilers):

As you can see, Link and the gang are actually able to defeat a Gleeok (the three-headed a dragon) in under 60 seconds with the assistance of this Zonai-powered weapon.

So yeah, if you've only been fusing rocks with sticks, perhaps this clip will inspire you to think big next time you're playing around with Link's new abilities in Tears of the Kingdom. Some commenters think the above video looks like a scene out of the Avengers or a nod to the Gears of War series' Hammer of Dawn, while others are still shocked that this is actually a "Zelda" game.