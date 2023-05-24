Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for a few weeks now and players are still discovering all sorts of fine details.

As you might recall, in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Link would get all sorts of reactions from friendly NPCs when he ran around without any clothes on. It turns out you'll get similar responses when "Link is naked" in Tears of the Kingdom, as highlighted by a user on the Zelda subreddit. Here's a look:

It's not just random NPCs commenting on Link's look, either. You'll even get the main characters in the sequel asking him where his clothes have got to while sharing all sorts of necessary and important information with the player. Here's an example:

As you likely already know, Link will also get other comments and reactions from time to time when wearing certain outfits and masks - so be sure to try out new a new look whenever you get the chance!

Did you notice characters making comments about Link when he wasn't wearing any clothes? Have you been adventuring like this yet, or do you cover yourself head to toe in armour for maximum protection? Tell us in the comments.