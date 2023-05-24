Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for a few weeks now and players are still discovering all sorts of fine details.
As you might recall, in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Link would get all sorts of reactions from friendly NPCs when he ran around without any clothes on. It turns out you'll get similar responses when "Link is naked" in Tears of the Kingdom, as highlighted by a user on the Zelda subreddit. Here's a look:
It's not just random NPCs commenting on Link's look, either. You'll even get the main characters in the sequel asking him where his clothes have got to while sharing all sorts of necessary and important information with the player. Here's an example:
As you likely already know, Link will also get other comments and reactions from time to time when wearing certain outfits and masks - so be sure to try out new a new look whenever you get the chance!
Did you notice characters making comments about Link when he wasn't wearing any clothes? Have you been adventuring like this yet, or do you cover yourself head to toe in armour for maximum protection? Tell us in the comments.
[source gamesradar.com]
Comments (16)
She does the same remark about freedom when you talk to her wearing the Yiga Clan uniform. Except she also says it’s in poor taste.
@EaglyPurahfan no
@Owl1 I was expecting you
I mean ... if you look at the comments the vast majority of people are supportive or at least understanding. it's really only the Rito who are rude about it, and let's be honest ... they are rude about everything.
Plus Goron were actually full on naked in earlier games and wear almost nothing now, Gerudo ware next to nothing in public and there are hints they ware even less in their gender segregated cities, and the Zora are nude.
Nude link is in the majority. It's the rest of the Hylians who are being weird.
@Owl1 Also imagine all of those but voiced by the Luigi board guy
@HeadPirate @HeadPirate i loved that when i was trying to get into the gerudo city while wearing totally nothing.
They kicked me out while still stuck in the floor best part of the game.
Wow. the attention to detail in this game is crazy, so few people are gonna see this (without the internet) once they have some decent armour, but still, there it is. I'm sure people with be finding things out about the game 5 years later just like BOTW.
I won't lie, I had Link go up to Paya while wearing nothing on, expecting her to have a similar reaction to how she would react to Link in BOTW if he also wore nothing.
For those who don't remember, Paya would freak out and hide her face in embarrassment, similar to how the teenage Gerudo (such as Dalia) would in this game when you entered the Gerudo Shelter before you complete the Lightning Temple.
I was a little disappointed to see that all she would do is turn around to face away from you and calmly ask you to put some clothes on. That being said, it does show how much she has matured since becoming the village chief, so I guess it's okay.
At least doing it in the Gerudo Shelter would get you thrown into jail, which I thought was funny. In fact, you actually have to do that to complete a quest for the Gerudo archaeologist, since one of the stelae that you need to take a picture of is in the jail.
NPC's, including Purah also call out if you're wearing a full matching set.
The guard at Kakariko village made me laugh with his reaction to masks in Ocarina of Time.
I love this fun little detail in BOTW/TOTK (and especially because it gave us "Nekky Nokky Nakey!" which will never cease to amuse me).
Exhibitionist men don't get called out enough for unnecessarily baring flesh in public. Unless you're toiling away in stinking hot mines and/or are working in construction, a real gentleman can bear the urge to bare.
And with that, I think I have a new signature.
He still doesn't have six pack, eh ?
@Anti-Matter : He doesn't have discernible nipples or a navel either.
@Sisilly_G
Only Mario has the right to nipples.
I want to keep reading nintendolife in the next few weeks but not when they keep spoiling all the little secrets hidden in this game...
@HeadPirate
In the first game, I recall seeing on a YouTube video that you can appear naked before a young Tulin, and he calls for his mom out of concern.
It's weird, but how else is the game supposed to handle the fact you can dress down nearly anywhere?
