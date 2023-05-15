We have known for a good while now that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild (heck, we all called it 'Breath of the Wild 2' for long enough) and this means that there are, of course, a boatload of references to the former games. One that we have caught today, however, is a little more heartwarming than most (thanks, VG247).

Let's clear this up first: we are going to be mentioning certain Tears of the Kingdom plot points here as well as the events of the Champions' Ballad DLC for BOTW. That means that we are adventuring into spoiler territory with this one, so if you are keen to avoid details for either of the above, then do not read past the following picture of Daruk.

Your Goron get-out countdown is up in 3... 2... 1...

Ready to roll? Then we'll continue.

As you will remember if you have finished the Champions' Ballad DLC, the final cutscene shows, Link, Zelda and their Champion chums all taking a group photo together. It's very sweet and particularly touching given that we know what's coming for those guys shortly afterwards. But maybe more touching is the fact that if you go to Link's house in Hateno in Tears of the Kingdom (now belonging to Zelda), you will see that very picture hanging up on the wall.

Ok, ok, once you've finished going "awwwwww", we should point out that you will only be able to see the adorable accessory if you have a completed Champions' Ballad save file on the same Switch that you are playing TOTK on. It also looks like those who have a save file completed in Master Mode (you skilled bunch) will not see the picture as seemingly only 'normal' saves carry the data over to the sequel.

Yes, many of us let out a little gasp to see our complete stables from BOTW carried over into Tears, and it looks like there was even more besides. We can't help but feel a little bit excited about what other nods to previous Zelda games might find over the coming weeks.

What do you make of this throwback reference? Have you spotted any more? Let us know in the comments.