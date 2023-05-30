Obviously, the exciting part about a new season in Splatoon 3 is to do with the headline reveals — new stages, weapons, items etc. — but we'd be lying if we said that we didn't enjoy seeing the useless, but nonetheless fun, little changes that come to the game with each major update.

We thought the ability to fold your clothes in Chill Season 2022 would be at the top of the "huh, that's fun" list, but it looks like the upcoming Sizzle Season 2023 might just have an even better useless feature and it is all to do with a celebratory fist bump.

As shared via the @NintendoEurope Twitter account today, the two top-performing splatters in a battle will now give each other a crisp fist bump once their emotes are out of the way. We know, what a game changer...





Ok, so perhaps this isn't quite an addition to take Splatoon 3 to another level, but we like the idea of mutual respect all the same — and it will be a nice way of easily seeing who was the best-performing teammate in each battle.

If you want to get the full rundown of some larger extras that are coming to Splatoon 3 with Sizzle Season 2023 (pfft, as if you can get bigger than a second-long fist bump animation) then be sure to check out our guide below.