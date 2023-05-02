Words like 'lightsabers', 'Sith Lords' and 'droids' might not immediately bring the games of Nintendo to mind, but in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (the latest big-budget game set in a galaxy far, far away) one of the Big N's most iconic sequences gets a nice little nod.

As shared on Twitter by Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb, one early section of the game sees you learning how to wall jump in a very similar way to how you do in the 1994 SNES classic, Super Metroid. Of course, we're not referring to the actual act of wall jumping (heck, most platformers could be said to contain a reference in that case), but instead how the game teaches you to use the ability. Instead of a 'Double-tap A' command appearing on the screen, Jedi: Survivor sees Cal Kestis learning the ropes from a trio of fluffy friends.

As alluded to by Grubb, the sequence very closely mirrors the wall jump 'tutorial' from Super Metroid, in which Samus is shown (not told) what to do by the Etecoon — the three monkey-like creatures that leap up the walls and encourage the protagonist to do the same.

It's not likely that we're going to see Jedi: Survivor head to a Nintendo console any time soon (if ever), but this little nod to one of the company's greatest games has managed to bring a smile to our faces all the same — even if it has brought back some bad memories of one of the most frustrating mechanics to get the hang of...