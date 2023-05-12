Now that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally out in the (Breath of the) wild, we think it's probably safe to say that a large percentage of the Nintendo community - and indeed the gaming community as a whole - is probably playing it today.

Other developers and publishers know this too, of course, and rather than bury their heads in the sand and ignore such a momentous occasion, the official Sea of Thieves Twitter account has decided to lean into it in the best way.

Posted early on May 12th, 2023 (the release date of Tears of the Kingdom, in case you didn't know), the tweet expressly states that Sea of Thieves 'won't shed any tears' (aha!) if you decide to play Zelda instead. Granted, the tweet doesn't mention Tears of the Kingdom by name, but the reference here is obvious.

We won't shed any tears if you're too busy in another kingdom for a sail today. pic.twitter.com/CbMauRvyDP May 12, 2023

It's a pretty nice gesture, all told; we all know other games are likely going to suffer over the coming days as we venture back into the land of Hyrule, but approaching it with a healthy dose of humour is probably the best way to go about it.

We're betting on other official Twitter accounts (you know, those golden tick ones) tweeting out their support and congratulations over the coming hours, so we'll be sure to update this article with any further gestures.

