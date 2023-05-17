If you're over the age of 30, chances are that you probably picked up a Panini sticker album at some point during your childhood. It might have been one of the many, many football albums released on an annual basis, or perhaps something like Star Wars or The Beano. This writer in particular remembers a time when he finally managed to pick up a sticker of Alan Shearer for the 1998 World Cup sticker album; what a rush!

For fans of Super Mario, you can currently pick up an awesome Panini sticker album based on our favourite plumber right now for less than £5 in the UK. Prices vary slightly depending on where exactly you decide to shop, but you're generally looking at around £4.95 for a Starter Pack, which includes the album itself alongside 31 stickers.

If you want to really splurge, however, the official Panini site is currently offering up a bundle that includes the album and 36 packs of stickers for £32.40.

Let's take a look at the product itself:

Of course, it goes without saying that this is very much intended for younger Super Mario enthusiasts, but there's just something inherently satisfying about popping a stick into an album with pinpoint accuracy. If that speaks to you, then this might well be something to invest in.

Are you interested in picking up a Super Mario sticker album? What memories do you have of sticker albums from your younger years? Let us know with a comment.