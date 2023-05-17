If you're over the age of 30, chances are that you probably picked up a Panini sticker album at some point during your childhood. It might have been one of the many, many football albums released on an annual basis, or perhaps something like Star Wars or The Beano. This writer in particular remembers a time when he finally managed to pick up a sticker of Alan Shearer for the 1998 World Cup sticker album; what a rush!
For fans of Super Mario, you can currently pick up an awesome Panini sticker album based on our favourite plumber right now for less than £5 in the UK. Prices vary slightly depending on where exactly you decide to shop, but you're generally looking at around £4.95 for a Starter Pack, which includes the album itself alongside 31 stickers.
If you want to really splurge, however, the official Panini site is currently offering up a bundle that includes the album and 36 packs of stickers for £32.40.
Let's take a look at the product itself:
Of course, it goes without saying that this is very much intended for younger Super Mario enthusiasts, but there's just something inherently satisfying about popping a stick into an album with pinpoint accuracy. If that speaks to you, then this might well be something to invest in.
Are you interested in picking up a Super Mario sticker album? What memories do you have of sticker albums from your younger years? Let us know with a comment.
Comments (13)
I saw this and unironically wanted to buy it but didn't and when I came back to get it after watching the movie they had all gone cry
Definitely getting it if I find it anywhere
Had a sticker book of Sonic and the original Power Rangers when I was a kid. Not sure if i still have them. Didn't know they are still making these, thought this died in the 90's.
Ahh pannini stickers - the origin of loot boxes!
Collecting is so much fun. I remember when everyone had a sticker album and we were all trading with each other. No particular brand. Even the teachers where trading with us. Some stickers even had a furlike texture. I liked them very much and we called them "Plüschies" if I remember correctly.
It was a great time and I am interested in this new Panini Super Mario album.
Man the only sticker book I've ever had was first gen pokemon. I'm 31 and I'm tempted to get and complete this one.
I recently picked up a box of 48 brand new still sealed Topps Nintendo Game Packs scratch off cards and stickers that were released in 1989!
My younger self just high fived my now older current self.
Bummer this isn’t available in the states.
Imagine if Nintendo released a book with backgrounds to use all those stickers that come with various game pre-orders. Would make an epic my Nintendo reward.
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Need
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Need
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Got
Need
Been collecting myself. Questioned whether I should or not, being a 34 year old guy, but thought what the heck!? 🤷 I now just need 7 stickers to fill the book 😆
Also got this but I couldn't find it in the shops so I had to order the album and a box of stickers from the Panini website.
This collection seems to have red bordered variants and gold bordered variants of some of the stickers that appear once in every 10 packets and once in every 20 packets respectively... they're not needed but for someone who has to complete a collection 200%, it's very frustrating.
@fox_mattcloud what ones do you need, maybe we can swap?
Tap here to load 13 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...