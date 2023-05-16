Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has really gone all out with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. With the new Ultrahand and Fuse mechanics, the world is your oyster. Anything you can possibly think of, you can probably either build with Ultrahand or stick together with Fuse; the possibilities are seemingly limitless.

Indeed, one player has discovered a rather novel way to travel the land of Hyrule, and it's not even remotely difficult to achieve, either. As you'll no doubt already know from Breath of the Wild, you can use your shield as a kind of makeshift snowboard, allowing you to surf down slopes with ease.

As demonstrated in the video above, Tears of the Kingdom lets you take this one step further by fusing your shield to a minecart. Sounds ridiculous, right? Well, it works. Once you have a minecart fused to your shield, you can simply perform the same steps required to shield surf (hold your shield up with 'ZL', jump, then press 'A'), only this time you'll have a full set of wheels at your disposal.

This means you can now pretty much surf anywhere so long as there's relatively even terrain. Granted, if you're on a flat surface, you probably won't get very far, but it's still cool!