If you haven't been playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom over the weekend, then a brief look at any social media service this morning should catch you up. We've seen weird and wonderful builds, interesting solutions and some really, really creative art. So wonderful has this art been, in fact, that we felt it was only right to share some of it with you lovely lot, bringing us neatly onto this stunning hand-drawn journal by artist and game developer @stepickford.

Formally of Rare and Software Creations, Pickford worked on several titles for the NES and SNES such as Ironsword: Wizards & Warriors II and Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball. The dev has since proven his artists' touch in different ways — you might remember Pickford's Elden Ring journal from last year, recording his game playthrough with wonderful inky sketches to mark his progress. Now, he is doing the same for Tears of the Kingdom, and after a weekend of playing, we can see how the project is going so far.

It's worth noting that the journal does show the artist's interpretation of some of the game's opening shots, so if you are still trying to steer clear of any spoilers until you have had a chance to play the game yourself, then it's probably best that you don't check out the following until you have done your own exploring.

I had a smashing weekend playing #tearsofkingdom and even found time to start another little gaming journal. Not sure I'll keep it up, but it's fun so far. pic.twitter.com/Z70Waen7iu May 15, 2023

It's still early days for this journal and Pickford admits that he might not keep it up for his entire playthrough, but from what we have seen so far, this really is something! The pages document the very early stages of the game, with hand-drawn sketches of what's on-screen and Pickford's thoughts about it. Safe to say, we would love to see some more as his journey continues.

If you wanted to see Pickford's Elden Ring journal in full, he has made it available to view for free here. Tears of the Kingdom might not be quite as graphic as From Software's open-world adventure, but it's certainly producing some equally-impressive inspiration.

What do you make of these sketches? Let us know in the comments below.