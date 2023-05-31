In case you needed a reminder, the top-selling Switch game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still has another two DLC waves to go in its Booster Course Pass.
This includes Wave Five - containing the Feather and Cherry Cups, and Wave Six - featuring the Acorn and Spiny Cups. We've got not any dates yet, but Nintendo's Canadian Twitter account has kind of provided an update to fans on social media recently, teasing more courses "soon".
"Psst… more courses are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass soon…"
With the bigger months of the year for gaming showcases now here, "soon" would definitely be a great time for Nintendo reveal the next DLC update. Apart from new cups and courses, there's now also another five character slots left to fill. And apart from Birdo, Poochy has joined the racers in Mario Kart Tour on mobile.