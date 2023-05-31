In case you needed a reminder, the top-selling Switch game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still has another two DLC waves to go in its Booster Course Pass.

This includes Wave Five - containing the Feather and Cherry Cups, and Wave Six - featuring the Acorn and Spiny Cups. We've got not any dates yet, but Nintendo's Canadian Twitter account has kind of provided an update to fans on social media recently, teasing more courses "soon".

"Psst… more courses are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass soon…"





Psst… more courses are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass soon…pic.twitter.com/7bFzyV5Sj2 It's Mom and Dad's time to shine when it comes to #MarioKart 8 Deluxe! Can you show off your skills at family game night, or will you be the one to fall behind?Psst… more courses are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass soon… https://t.co/BKfxEkOYSM May 30, 2023

With the bigger months of the year for gaming showcases now here, "soon" would definitely be a great time for Nintendo reveal the next DLC update. Apart from new cups and courses, there's now also another five character slots left to fill. And apart from Birdo, Poochy has joined the racers in Mario Kart Tour on mobile.