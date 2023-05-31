Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following last week's release of three Super Mario games for the Switch Online GBA service, Nintendo has now released some brand new wallpapers for desktop and mobile devices.

This item is available on My Nintendo in the US and will set you back 50 Platinum Points. As you can see, it's got a picture of the classic GBA alongside just a handful of the offerings currently available on the service.

If you've not got around to actually trying out the GBA Switch Online service, you'll need to purchase a subscription for the Expansion Pack tier. This will also give you access to other retro systems like the N64 and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive library.