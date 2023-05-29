Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We are nearing the release of Splatoon 3's Sizzle Season 2023 later on this week, and to get us all in the mood Nintendo has released one of the fresh new tracks that will be backing up our splatting from 1st June.

Titled 'Rockagilly Blues', this jazzy little number sees the former front-woman of in-game band Ink Theory teaming up with a new duo to form Yoko & the Gold Bazookas. Of course, we have come to expect a certain level of toe-tapping from each and every Splatoon track, but the saxophone solo in this is bringing it to a whole new level.

It might not be the rock vibes that many of us have come to associate with Splatoon battle music, but this is certainly a style that we can get behind.

This new track is but one of the game's additions that will be coming to Splatoon 3 in Sizzle Season. We can also expect to see debuts from the Challenges game mode, fresh weapons and stages and, of course, a brand new catalogue for us to work through.