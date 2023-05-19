If you're currently knee-deep in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, then chances are you're utterly obsessed with getting as many heart containers as possible.

These are a traditional goal in all Zelda games, and with good reason – the more you have, the more punishment Link can take. In both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, they have another layer of importance, with the games expecting you to obtain a certain amount before you can reach some areas or acquire powerful items.

If you've got hearts on the brain, then you might be interested in this neat little battery-powered light based on the famous item, made by Japanese company Takarajimasha. It measures 9cm (H) x 10cm (W) x 4.7cm and comes with a pedestal which measures 4.2cm (H) x 11 (W) x 6.5cm (D).

Pop in three AAA batteries, and it will gently illuminate your room, providing you with a little bit of solace when you're away from the game – but also serving as a constant reminder that you need to get more hearts, dammit.

The catch? It's exclusive to Japan, but you can order one from Play Asia using the link below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.