The BAFTA-nominated and critically acclaimed Fights in Tight Spaces will be making its way to the Switch later this month, publisher Mode 7 has announced.

Launching on May 25th, 2023, the game will bring deckbuilding and turn-based fighting gameplay to the Switch with slick, stylish visuals to boot. Originally released for the PC and Xbox in 2021, it resonated with critics and gamers as one of the top strategy games of the year.

Here's some more information from Mode 7:

Fights in Tight Spaces blends deck-building, turn-based tactics, and thrilling animated fight sequences in classic action-movie settings. Learn to balance your hand, momentum, and positioning to overcome the odds to defeat your adversaries.

Pick from over 150 cards as you build a deck to suit your play style and your opponents.

Encounter random events, acquire enhancements (or injuries), and make critical choices about how best to upgrade your agent for the fights ahead. Features - Control the Space: Use the environment against your adversaries

- Train your Abilities: Build a deck to suit your play style, upgrade your moves, and equip your agent with a range of enhancements

- Protect High-Value-Targets: Use your skills and abilities as you act as bodyguard to VIPs

- Endless Threats: With a new mission each time your play, evolve your tactics, unlock new possibilities, and perfect your strategy to defeat the criminal underworld

Will you be adding Fights in Tight Spaces to your Switch collection? Roundhouse your way down to the comments and let us know.