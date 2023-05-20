If you think one playthrough of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is impressive, series producer Eiji Aonuma recently revealed he has already completed the game "about 20 times".
In part five of Nintendo's latest 'Ask the Developer' series, Aonuma mentioned how there were times when he had to rush ahead and clear the main story from "start to finish" when testing the game. His advice though is to take your time and don't just rush straight to the ending.
By the sounds of it, some of his more enjoyable play sessions took place when investigating "side paths" and making his own discoveries along the way. And if you're wondering how Aonuma felt after completing the new entry "many times" over, he claims it never got boring once.
Aonuma is in good company, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai confirming he's now also completed the main adventure in Tears of the Kingdom - taking down the "final boss" earlier today. He even had to deal with his cat at the same time by the sounds of it... here's a rough translation (via Google):
"I just finished Zelda, but...While I was being attacked by the final boss, Cat was attacking softly under my feet."
How is your own adventure in Tears of the Kingdom going so far? Give us an honest response in the poll and comment below.
POV: This old man is cooler than you
Gotta admit, it’s Zelda so I’ll play it for hundreds, but it hasn’t grabbed me quite yet. Hope it does, slow-burn like. A question of comparative excellence, I guess, that a Zelda game is a great game almost by default (not discounting the effort and care that go into them by any stretch), but it doesn’t have its hooks in. Maybe I’m not being imaginative enough.
I got to the Wind Temple and then left to get cold resistant clothes and then never went back
I've been teetering between other games, but even without that I am taking my time, just going to shrines and getting distracted for hours on the way, not even touched story stuff yet. I'm savoring it, it's not going anywhere, gonna be a long ol' while till the next game, enjoy it and play however the heck you want, it's not a competition.
You missed the option for "I almost completed the game, but my cat attacked me." We have already seen that this option could be needed.
Still in the early days as I'm alternating it with all the other games I had already started before it came out, plus while I'm going towards main story spots (currently towards Rito Village) I stop whenever something attracts my attention enough!
Close to 80 hours in so far (which is around what I put into BoTW before I was satisfied and moved on) but I've only completed one temple...
I've got until June 22nd to get as far as I can in Tears of the kingdom (game time is limited with 2 young kids in the house). Then Final Fantasy 16 arrives and it'll probably get its claws in to me.
I’ve put in about 20 hours, haven’t really touched any main quests. Done 34 Shrines and 5 Towers, 2 light thingies.
I am happy just exploring at the moment
So today I've basically done absolutely nothing of note in the game despite playing it for a few hours. I spent maybe 20 minutes sourcing porridge 😅 the rest of the time just more little side stuff in one village, cave treasure hunting and some exploration. I did unlock one really cool cutscene, number 6, I believe, so that scratched a little story/lore itch 😁
I definitely want to get back onto some of the main path when I next pick it up. Probably by continuing my started exploration to the north east, which will no doubt lead to more side adventures anyway. It's cool how you can pick up bits of lore and story just by reading things and exploring too, so that's nice.
@OctoAmbush LOL same! I went to go get cold resistant clothes, saw how expensive they were, and then “went to go get more rupees.” This turned into me forgetting to back and just exploring the map, completing the Water Temple in the process. Oops!
I keep being sidetracked by everything really, I’d say the only place I have avoided is the depths, I found it frustrating, I’m sure if I spend more time there that it would get better? Here’s hoping..
That is some dedication right there and it shows.
I would guess about 26 miles.
No clue how far I’ve got to go.
