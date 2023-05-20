If you think one playthrough of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is impressive, series producer Eiji Aonuma recently revealed he has already completed the game "about 20 times".

In part five of Nintendo's latest 'Ask the Developer' series, Aonuma mentioned how there were times when he had to rush ahead and clear the main story from "start to finish" when testing the game. His advice though is to take your time and don't just rush straight to the ending.

By the sounds of it, some of his more enjoyable play sessions took place when investigating "side paths" and making his own discoveries along the way. And if you're wondering how Aonuma felt after completing the new entry "many times" over, he claims it never got boring once.

Aonuma is in good company, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai confirming he's now also completed the main adventure in Tears of the Kingdom - taking down the "final boss" earlier today. He even had to deal with his cat at the same time by the sounds of it... here's a rough translation (via Google):

"I just finished Zelda, but...While I was being attacked by the final boss, Cat was attacking softly under my feet."

いましがた『ゼルダ』をクリアしましたが…

ラスボスに襲われている間、足下ではキャットがやわらかく襲っていたりして。

すりすりかみかみ。 — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) May 20, 2023

How is your own adventure in Tears of the Kingdom going so far? Give us an honest response in the poll and comment below.