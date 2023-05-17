Blizzard's Overwatch 2 development team has today announced the cancellation of the game's long-awaited PvE Hero Mode.
While there will still be PvE elements going forward, the main mode the company promised when it originally announced the sequel to the popular team-based hero shooter has been officially axed.
Overwatch 2 executive producer Jared Neuss explained what led to this decision in a Twitch livestream - stating how the PvE experience had "not really" made the progress the team hoped it would and the effort required to ship a "Blizzard-quality experience" would be huge, with no end date in sight.
"With everything we have learned about what it takes to operate this game at the level that you deserve, it's clear that we can't deliver on that original vision for PvE that was shown in 2019. What that means is that we won't be delivering that dedicated hero mode with talent trees, that long-term talent power progression. Those things are just not in our plans anymore. And we know that this is going to be disappointing to many of you which is why we wanted to bring it up before we talk about the road map."
Neuss went on to mention how it's been just as difficult for the team to come to terms with this decision, as many members poured their "heart and soul" into the now-cancelled mode. Speaking to Gamespot, Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller mentioned how the team was "still committed to PvE" but was just doing it in a different way than it originally talked about.
Here's what the roadmap now looks like for Overwatch 2, which includes new story-driven missions to play through:
How do you feel about the PvE Hero Mode being axed? Were you looking forward to this? Comment below.
Blizzard sucking as always.
Translation; it takes too much effort and we would rather keep doing the minimum to profit off of people with loot boxes
And so now it is just Overwatch 1 with a big balance patch, fantastic. Blizzard being a terrible company as always.
@StarPoint @Joeynator3000 Once MS gets the ok to finish the purchase, things will change.
So I guess that there's practically no point in calling this a sequel, then?
Blizzard was never going to pull that off to any level of acceptability anyway.
Also - with all the 'staffing' issues they are having it is zero surprise.
good ol blizzard back at again
@Tasuki Yeah it'll change...it'll no longer be on Playstation or Nintendo consoles.
They’re still adding story missions so I’m good with it. I wasn’t very excited about hero mode because I remember the Battleborn level up system and it wasn’t much fun for me.
I’m not generally into FPS due to motion sickness, so usually it has to have a single player focus, rpg elements, and be just top of the line in order for me to put my balance sensors through it.
That said, I’d be ALL about a Blizzard FPS in the vein of Diablo/Borderlands. Holy crap that would be amazing.
Never played OW2, but dabbled in OW1 and it was smooth and really well done. Exactly what I’d expect from a blizzard game. Now if they could just make an OW Rpg…..
