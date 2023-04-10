Update: Annnnd just like that, the scrolls are sold out. As we stated below, Walmart has said that the bonus would only be available while stocks last, so we guess that's it for this one. Hey, it was nice for the few minutes that it lasted...

Original article: We are drawing ever closer to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on 12th May, and the pre-order bonuses are in full swing. Over in North America, Walmart is the latest to get in on the reveals, as we have today learnt that those ordering from the store will receive a free limited edition gold-coloured wall scroll with the gnarly Master Sword on it (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

There are a couple of things to be aware of with this one. Firstly, the pre-order bonus will only be available from today (10th April), so if you have previously pre-ordered the game from Walmart then the promotion will not apply to you. Secondly, there are only 5,000 of these scrolls available, with the offer remaining in place "while stocks last" so you might want to get in quickly if this is the bonus for you.

You can check out the official reveal image below for a closer look at the wall scroll itself:

Wooden plaques, spoons, luggage tags and now decorative scrolls, who could have predicted that line-up of pre-order goodies?

Tears of the Kingdom with the gold-coloured scroll bonus is now available to pre-order from the Walmart website for $69.99— bearing in mind that the store only ships to the US. For our full rundown of the best ways to pre-order the game, check out our guide below: