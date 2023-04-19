James Carter Cathcart, a veteran voice actor and script adapter known for his work with the Pokémon anime, has decided to retire as he undertakes agressive chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Confirmed via a Caring Bridge blog post, the news is as follows:

"Jimmy has decided to retire from script adapting and voice dubbing for Pokémon USA, effective at the conclusion of Season 25. He has been with the series since the 1st episode, so it is a timely decision as the series transitions to new characters and story lines."

Cathcart provides the voices for iconic characters such as Professor Oak, Team Rocket's James and Meowth, and Gary Oak. As such, he's one of few voice actors to have worked with the anime franchise since its western debut in 1998.

In addition to his work with the Pokémon anime, Cathcart also provided voiceover work for numerous video games, including the likes of Super Smash Bros. Brawl, PokéPark Wii: Pikachu's Adventure, and Shadow The Hedgehog.

We at Nintendo Life thank Cathcart for his wonderful work over the years and wish him the very best with his cancer treatment.

