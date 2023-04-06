The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a wonderful Mario themed soundtrack throughout it, and if you're keen to add a physical collection of this album to your collection you're in luck. Physical distributor iam8bit has partnered with Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures to reveal a series of products, which are "coming soon" as pre-orders.

This includes a 2 x LP exclusive colorway ($42.99 USD), a 7" offering ($12.99 USD), a 2 disc CD ($19.99 USD), and even a cassette ($19.99 USD). The score was composed by Brian Tyler, with original Nintendo themes handled by Koji Kondo. Here's a look at these products:





Introducing the iam8bit



🍄 The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2xLP

🎶The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7”

🌟The Super Mario Bros. Movie Cassette

💿The Super Mario Bros. Movie CD



Collection is LIVE tomorrow at 9 AM PT!pic.twitter.com/KhtZRpaZZa Let’s-a GO!Introducing the iam8bit @SuperMarioMovie collection:🍄 The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2xLP🎶The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7”🌟The Super Mario Bros. Movie Cassette💿The Super Mario Bros. Movie CDCollection is LIVE tomorrow at 9 AM PT! https://t.co/dd2xbcqgd4 April 6, 2023

And here's the description and tracklist, notably featuring the song "Peaches" performed by Jack Black as Bowser:

"iam8bit is so, so indescribably pumped to partner with our pals at Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures to mint this coin-collecting, kart-racing smash hit-in-the-making score, from the feature film, on CD, for your collection. It’s housed in a beautiful package showcasing lots of incredible art from the stellar team at Illumination. Don’t miss your chance to take home an iconic piece of musical animation history!"

TRACK LISTING

- Press Start

- King of the Koopas

- Plumbin’ Ain’t Easy

- It’s a Dog Eat Plumber World

- Saving Brooklyn

- The Warp Pipe

- A Strange New World

- The Darklands

- Welcome To The Mushroom Kingdom

- Peaches

- 2 Player Game

- The Mushroom Council

- The Plumber and the Peach

- Platforming Princess

- World 1-1

- The Adventure Begins

- Lost and Crowned

- Imprisoned

- Courting the Kongs

- Super Marios Bros. Opus

- Drivin’ Me Bananas

- Rumble in the Jungle

- Karts!

- Practice Makes Perfect

- Buckle Up

- Rainbow Road Rage

- Blue Shelled

- Level Complete

- An Indecent Proposal

- The Belly of the Beast

- Fighting Tooth and Veil

- Tactical Tanooki

- Grapple in the Big Apple

- Superstars

- The Super Mario Brothers

- Bonus Level

Will you be adding this soundtrack to your own collection? Comment below.