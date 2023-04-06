The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a wonderful Mario themed soundtrack throughout it, and if you're keen to add a physical collection of this album to your collection you're in luck. Physical distributor iam8bit has partnered with Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures to reveal a series of products, which are "coming soon" as pre-orders.
This includes a 2 x LP exclusive colorway ($42.99 USD), a 7" offering ($12.99 USD), a 2 disc CD ($19.99 USD), and even a cassette ($19.99 USD). The score was composed by Brian Tyler, with original Nintendo themes handled by Koji Kondo. Here's a look at these products:
And here's the description and tracklist, notably featuring the song "Peaches" performed by Jack Black as Bowser:
"iam8bit is so, so indescribably pumped to partner with our pals at Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures to mint this coin-collecting, kart-racing smash hit-in-the-making score, from the feature film, on CD, for your collection. It’s housed in a beautiful package showcasing lots of incredible art from the stellar team at Illumination. Don’t miss your chance to take home an iconic piece of musical animation history!"
TRACK LISTING
- Press Start
- King of the Koopas
- Plumbin’ Ain’t Easy
- It’s a Dog Eat Plumber World
- Saving Brooklyn
- The Warp Pipe
- A Strange New World
- The Darklands
- Welcome To The Mushroom Kingdom
- Peaches
- 2 Player Game
- The Mushroom Council
- The Plumber and the Peach
- Platforming Princess
- World 1-1
- The Adventure Begins
- Lost and Crowned
- Imprisoned
- Courting the Kongs
- Super Marios Bros. Opus
- Drivin’ Me Bananas
- Rumble in the Jungle
- Karts!
- Practice Makes Perfect
- Buckle Up
- Rainbow Road Rage
- Blue Shelled
- Level Complete
- An Indecent Proposal
- The Belly of the Beast
- Fighting Tooth and Veil
- Tactical Tanooki
- Grapple in the Big Apple
- Superstars
- The Super Mario Brothers
- Bonus Level
Will you be adding this soundtrack to your own collection? Comment below.
You said Cassette... I am here.
every analog form, nothing digital. that is the Nintendo way.
Why a cassette?
Sold! I still gladly listen to CDs and buy them whenever I can. It’s the one area of my life that’s decisively old school. This movie’s soundtrack is wonderful, too.
