The Strong National Museum of Play - best known for its "World Video Game Hall of Fame" - has announced it's creating the world's "largest playable" Donkey Arcade cabinet, standing "nearly 20-feet tall" and about "370% bigger" than the original.

It will be part of The Strong's 90,000-square-foot expansion, opening later this year in June. Here's a teaser of what's to come:

"The giant Donkey Kong is expected to be completed this spring and available for play on June 30, 2023."

According to the museum, the cabinet will be visible from the first-floor welcome atrium and is playable just outside the 'ESL Digital Worlds' gallery located on the second floor. Nintendo of America has also "provided input" on this project, although details about its involvement haven't been revealed.

As for the design process, it will be made out of an aluminum frame with MDF fiberboard. Players will stand at a pedestal at the base of the screen to interact with it using a "regular-sized" arcade control panel. The motherboard has come from an original Donkey Kong cabinet, so it will be as close as possible to the classic experience.

