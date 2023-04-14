Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo is back with another update for Mario Kart Tour, this time taking advantage of the turning season with the new Spring Tour.

Kicking off on April 18th, 2023 at 11pm PT, the tour will feature the Athens Dash course alongside a number of other European destinations. It's making us yearn for a holiday, to be honest.

In addition, as per the norm, a new update to the Mii Racing Suits has also been added. Since we've hit somewhat of a milestone with Wave 30, Nintendo has really gone all out with this one. It's a Blue Racing Suit. A blue one, guys! You can keep your fancy-schmancy costumes, thank you very much.

What do you think? Will you be checking out this new update for Mario Kart Tour? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.