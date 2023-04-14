Nintendo is back with another update for Mario Kart Tour, this time taking advantage of the turning season with the new Spring Tour.
Kicking off on April 18th, 2023 at 11pm PT, the tour will feature the Athens Dash course alongside a number of other European destinations. It's making us yearn for a holiday, to be honest.
In addition, as per the norm, a new update to the Mii Racing Suits has also been added. Since we've hit somewhat of a milestone with Wave 30, Nintendo has really gone all out with this one. It's a Blue Racing Suit. A blue one, guys! You can keep your fancy-schmancy costumes, thank you very much.
What do you think? Will you be checking out this new update for Mario Kart Tour? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
Comments (10)
OMG Toad looks ADORABLE on holiday..well, he always does...but so excited on his holidays haha
Rosalina's outfit is utterly adorable! I wish the game could be played on a console
MK8 Deluxe could really do with more Bowser Castles, there's only 1 and Tour is seemingly getting a 5th one in the next tour due to Koopaling Mii outfits being teased.
I activated the gold pass trial for this game yesterday and through that I found out that the premium challenges are not part of the gold pass but instead a separate purchase, per challenge card, per tour.
That on top of the cost of rubies, gold pass, stand alone karts and gliders in the spotlight, etc, this game puts Wario's greed to shame.
I'm done with this game. I hate what they've done with it so much. I'll play until my gold pass trial expires at least but after that I'll probably just end up deleting this stupid app. All the cool costumes, tracks and other ideas can't save this game's predatory nature for me.
I'll stick with 8 Deluxe and all other non predatory Mario kart games.
MK8 Deluxe needs these costume options. Never played tour, but always loved seeing the costumes available for characters in it. I know MK8 Deluxe is getting new characters now, but refreshing everyone else available already would be really cool.
@Yosher
I have never spent a single penny on this game and have tons of the characters, karts, and gliders. You can very easily ignore the paid aspects of the game and have a good time with it.
@lighteningbolt79 that's good to know, I've thought about getting this a few times but have always held off after I had heard it was P2W.
How many characters/Karts/Tracks do you get for free?
@Yosher Removal of loot boxes generally ends up being a monkey's paw situation (with Tour, loot boxes were removed in September). Loot boxes are of course very bad but when they're removed, they're usually replaced by an even more predatory monetization system.
@Chaotic_Neutral
I've got a lot of them. Too many to be bothered to go and count. I have enough that I always have at least one characters, kart, and glider in the top ranking for each course.
@lighteningbolt79 Just the fact that they're there unfortunately rubs me entirely the wrong way, regardless of how playable the game is without them. I've gotten every Yoshi which was my goal but it's not enough to wash away the sour taste this game leaves with this kind of stuff.
@Grumblevolcano Yeah I'm well aware now, but that doesn't make it right of course. I'll happily pay for 100 games like Super Mario Run than spend a single dime on a game like Mario Kart Tour. I know I'm in the minority there though, given the amount of money Tour makes compared to Run. So in that sense you can't even really blame them, I guess. Still sucks though.
