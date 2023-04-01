It seems Sega really is open to anything when it comes to Sonic - with the company today announcing The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog. While it might be a funny joke, it's actually a real game as well.
This new Sonic game is described as a visual novel point-and-click adventure that takes place on Amy's birthday, where she hosts a murder mystery party for all her friends aboard the Mirage Express. Sonic becomes the game's victim and from there it's up to you to get to the bottom of things.
"Is this really an innocent game or is something more sinister afoot? Join the colorful cast of the Sonic the Hedgehog series in an exciting new adventure!"
Players will be required to interrogate some of their favourite Sonic characters as they figure out what's happened to the blue blur. You'll even play as a new character who is beginning their first day on the job. This story is backed by fully hand-drawn landscapes and characters. Although it's not available on console devices, it's a free download via Steam on PC.
Knuckles did it
I started playing this tonight (Friday if anyone's reading this on Saturday). So far, it's surprisingly good. I like Sonic, but genuinely surprised how well it works as a visual novel.
Finished it in about 3 hours, it's unironically good!
Honestly, I could see this releasing for mobile devices.
But they already released sonic 2006
