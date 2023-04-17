We love weird video game related accessories and appliances - frankly, the weirder the better. The latest effort from Sega and Uncanny Brands is surely one of the best we've seen in quite some time - a Sonic the Hedgehog waffle maker.
Yes, available now as a prize option at Dave and Buster's, the waffle maker features a bright graphic on the outside along with a highly detailed plate to ensure Sonic is firmly imprinted on all of your delicious waffles. Yum.
Here's some official information from Sega along with a few images for your perusal:
"The Sonic the Hedgehog Waffle Maker is a Sonic fan and breakfast enthusiast’s dream. The supersonic gadget features a bright Sonic the Hedgehog graphic on the front and a highly detailed plate inside to imprint the Blue Blur on waffle varieties of all flavors. The nonstick coating on the plates makes it a breeze to clean, so Sonic chefs can quickly speed out the door and around the Chemical Plant Zone to battle injustice. When it’s not in use, it is lightweight and easy to store, making it the ideal kitchen item for any Sonic the Hedgehog super fan."
It's making us pretty hungry, to be honest.
What do you make of this new collaboration between Sega and Uncanny Brands? Fancy winning yourself a Sonic waffle maker? Let us know with a comment down below.
Comments (21)
Sega and what brands?
Anything is better than sonic curry.
Shouldn't the waffle be blue?
That waffle maker looks pretty nice, not gonna lie
Of course, just like with sandwich makers, everything revolves around the sturdiness of the ironing surfaces
I hate waffles, but Im going to buy this just because.
The blue blur is now...the tasty blur.
Puts the fast back in breakfast
This looks pretty cool. might have to get one myself.
(i couldn't think of a New Joke to replace with the Old Joke on my earlier comment here, that I deleted. )
Ah, the things you can do when you aren’t directly in competition and making consoles anymore
This is gonna force Chuck E Cheese into bankruptcy.
@Markatron84 I hate you so much for making that joke lmao! Why? Lol! (Jk I don’t hate u for real)
... but does it cook waffles Sonic fast?
@Snatcher I aim to disappoint 🤣
@Markatron84
):
It sure is uncanny!
And strangely alluring. Me want!
Waffling around at the speed of sound... 🎶
Also, when you press down the iron, does it make the Sonic 1-3 'boing' sound from when Sonic gets crushed by something?
Does it make the waffles look like the Sonic popsicle?
Sega's really making the news today...
Tastes better than the real sonic the hedgehog…
This reminds me of that sonic toaster they sold once.
Ok as someone who can currently make pancakes with Hello Kittie, Mario, and several Pokémon on them thanks to various pancake makers, has a thing that can make cupcakes where the top is Hello Kitty, a Hello Kitty bread maker, and dozens of rice molds ... I don't got this!
The shape of waffles is functional! His face is going to absorb all the butter and toppings and make the taste extremally inconsistent! I love this idea, but waffles is one of the worst food choices.
