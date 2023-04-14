Nintendo has sliced a third off of the price of Splatoon 3 in Europe for this weekend only!

From today until 16th April (Sunday), Splatoon 3 is only £33.99 / 39.99€ to download digitally. And what better time to get into the game ahead of the newly-announced Zelda-themed Splatfest?

Head on over to the UK or EU eShop now to snap the game up. The discount is only available in Europe at the moment, but for those of you in North America, you've got a separate deal coming next week.





Dive in: pic.twitter.com/BYg7hzkJzu If you’ve yet to take a trip to Splatsville, now’s the perfect time – #Splatoon3 is now on sale! Be quick though, this Splash Sale ends Sunday, 16/04!Dive in: https://t.co/URpKptQeBB April 14, 2023

