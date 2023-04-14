Nintendo has sliced a third off of the price of Splatoon 3 in Europe for this weekend only!
From today until 16th April (Sunday), Splatoon 3 is only £33.99 / 39.99€ to download digitally. And what better time to get into the game ahead of the newly-announced Zelda-themed Splatfest?
Head on over to the UK or EU eShop now to snap the game up. The discount is only available in Europe at the moment, but for those of you in North America, you've got a separate deal coming next week.
And don't forget, you can grab an eShop card from our store, too. We don't have any discounts on at the moment, but if you're looking to grab a handful of things on the eShop, you might as well stock up on credit.
