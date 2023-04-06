The Pokémon European International Championships take place in London next weekend,, and during the event, The Pokémon Company will be distributing a limited-time code for a Pokémon to add to your Scarlet & Violet team.

The code — which will be shared on stream — is for Palafin, the pure Water-type dolphin Pokémon (thanks, Serebii!) that's become pretty infamous for its Zero to Hero Ability. Swapping out the harmless dolphin, and then bringing it back in, reveals a muscular bi-pedal dolphin creature with huge stat increases. It's a menace, to say the least.

This Palafin is based on competitive Pokémon player Gavin Michaels' Palafin, which he used during the Oceania International Championships earlier this year. The code will only be active from 14th April to 17th April, so you'll need to be quick if you want to add it to your party.

pic.twitter.com/FWAk6fxtlz Serebii Update: A Palafin based on Gavin Michaels' Palafin is to be distributed via Serial Code during the European International Championships live stream next week https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT April 5, 2023

As soon as the code is shared next weekend, we'll make sure it's here on Nintendo Life, just in case you don't get time to tune into the streams. This Palafin comes with the moves Jet Punch, Wave Crash, Haze, and Protect.