Update [Wed 26th Apr, 2023 10:00 BST]: And just like that, they're gone. Sorry folks. Hopefully, a restock will come soon.

Original Article [Wed 26th Apr, 2023 09:45 BST]:

If you've been after a Pikachu Squishmallow and are having a bit of trouble finding one, then good news, because it's now in stock on Amazon US for $24.99.

As highlighted by Wario64 over on Twitter, the price is a little less than what Best Buy is currently offering up at $29.99.

We can't be sure as to how long these things will be in stock, so if you're looking to add one to your collection, then you'll have to get cracking sooner rather than later.

The Squishmallow range has undoubtedly proven to be exceedingly popular since their release, with all variants - Pikachu, Snorlax, Togepi, and Gengar - currently out of stock on the Pokémon Center site in the UK.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Will you be picking up a Pikachu Squishmallow? Let us know with a comment down below.