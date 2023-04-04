After Splatoon 3 was released in September of last year, we did wonder whether the European championship would return with it. Well, it looks like this is the case, as Nintendo has today announced that the competition is returning for 2023.

The details are a little thin on the event for the moment, but we do know that the championship will soon be making its way across 12 European regions, challenging teams in both Turf War and Anarchy Battle modes to find out who is the best of the best.

Teams that are successful will be heading to the grand final later on this year, where they will compete against the winning groups from across the continent. @NintendoEurope even teased the 12 regions where the championship will be taking place with an adorable graphic of little octos with regional food items on their heads — certainly one way to pique our interest!





Stay tuned for info! The #Splatoon3 European Championship 2023 will soon ink its way across 12 European regions! Teams who come out on top in regional tournaments, combining Turf Wars and Anarchy Battle modes, will splat it out in a live grand final in late 2023. #SplatoonEC Stay tuned for info! pic.twitter.com/uYNnnN0EI6 April 4, 2023

If you cast your mind back to 2018, you might remember the last Splatoon 2 European Championship which saw Team Mako stepping up to represent the UK.

We don't have a firm start date for the 2023 action just yet, but the "stay tuned for more info" tease in the above tweet suggests that further details are not too far off.

Are you excited for the return of the Splatoon European Championships?