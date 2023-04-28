After a couple of weeks in the limelight, Mario Kart Tour's Spring Tour is approaching its final lap and so (like clockwork) we have now received our first look at what the next update will have in store.

Starting from 2nd May, the Bowser Tour will take over, bringing back the Bowser Castle 3 circuit from Super Mario Kart. A little taste of the new track was teased by the @mariokarttourEN Twitter account, where we got to see how the classic circuit has been given a fresh lick of paint this time around — might we be looking at a future addition to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass? Maybe!

The Spring Tour is coming to a close, but there's still plenty to look forward to in #MarioKartTour ! The upcoming Bowser Tour will have you zooming through tricks and traps on the new SNES Bowser Castle 3 course! pic.twitter.com/Fpw6nie4Ks April 28, 2023

With the reveal of the new course, we also got our first look at the next wave of Mii racing suits, which this time are modelled on Bowser's Koopas. There are four different designs available — Larry, Iggy, Roy and Ludwig — each with a helmet showing the respective character's magnificent hair (apart from Roy, obviously).

It's time for Mii Racing Suits wave 31 in #MarioKartTour ! A new Mii Racing Suit is coming in the next tour. Check out the video for more information! pic.twitter.com/x19WRMJJq0 April 28, 2023

The Bowser Tour will be starting its engines next week.

Are you excited to race around this SNES classic? Drift down to the comments and let us know.