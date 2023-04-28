After a couple of weeks in the limelight, Mario Kart Tour's Spring Tour is approaching its final lap and so (like clockwork) we have now received our first look at what the next update will have in store.
Starting from 2nd May, the Bowser Tour will take over, bringing back the Bowser Castle 3 circuit from Super Mario Kart. A little taste of the new track was teased by the @mariokarttourEN Twitter account, where we got to see how the classic circuit has been given a fresh lick of paint this time around — might we be looking at a future addition to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass? Maybe!
With the reveal of the new course, we also got our first look at the next wave of Mii racing suits, which this time are modelled on Bowser's Koopas. There are four different designs available — Larry, Iggy, Roy and Ludwig — each with a helmet showing the respective character's magnificent hair (apart from Roy, obviously).
The Bowser Tour will be starting its engines next week.
Are you excited to race around this SNES classic? Drift down to the comments and let us know.
[source twitter.com]
Comments (7)
I deleted the game yesterday when my gold pass expired. But this track looks kinda neat. Hope it comes to 8 Deluxe.
This track looks awesome! I'm still holding out hope for a Booster Course Pass 2, because there's a lot of other tracks I still want to see make a return. As far as Bowser's Castle tracks go, my most wanted one is from the N64 game. I think it's very aesthetically different from every other Bowser track in the series, going for something more eerie and ominous instead of trying too hard to be bad*** with rock music blazing.
Datamines suggest there won't be any more N64 tracks coming to the pass, though, and that there will only be one more SNES track. So--again--I really want a Booster Course Pass Vol. 2 like how Nintendo did a Fighters Pass Vol. 2 for Smash Ultimate. If Nintendo did that, the amount of content would probably cause Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to surpass Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door as NY favorite game of all-time.
This is good news, exactly what the boosterpass needed (assuming it will be in wave 5/6), because it was the one type of tricky course on the snes and gba which wasn't recreated yet..
I hope that tracks gets added to MK8DX. So far no BC from Super Mario Kart has ever been remade, also MK8DX only has one BC so far for some reason
Man these are the updates mk8 should be getting.
Wasn't a fan of the SNES Bowser Castle tracks but this remake looks pretty good. I would be disappointed however if this appeared in the Booster Course Pass as the only Bowser Castle (there's no retro Bowser Castles at all in 8 so there should be multiple in the pass). A GBA Bowser Castle would be the best outcome, preferably 3 or 4.
If we are only getting one more snes track I’d want ittobe ghost house track but I wouldn’t be upset with this one.
