We've got some sad news on the industry front - with a Miami Herald obituary confirming the former Rare director Joel Hochberg passed away earlier this week, aged 87. Joel lives on through his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family.
As highlighted by GamesIndustry.biz, he signed on with the Ultimate Play the Game and Rare founders Tim & Chris Stamper in 1986, overseeing the company's business operations within the US, with a division based out of Miami, Florida. During this time he also held a position as the president of Rare's coin machine company Rare Coin-It Inc.
Hochberg was credited over the years with a "special thanks" in games like Donkey Kong Country, GoldenEye 007, and Conker's Bad Fur Day. Prior to Rare, he was the vice president of arcade maker Centuri.
On social media, former executive Tim Stamper mentioned how Hochberg "changed the course of history" - giving the company access to its first Famicom in the earlier years. Other former Rare employees and industry figures have also paid their respects.
On behalf of the team and community here at Nintendo Life, our thoughts go our to Joel's family, friends and colleagues.
[source legacy.com, via gamesindustry.biz]
Did not know him well if at all but I hope he rests in peace, his legacy won't be forgotten.
@iLikeUrAttitude same here, I know next to nothing about him. But I will always respect important and impactful individuals throughout gaming history. RIP Joel.
A entertainment veteran who saw two talented brothers and believed in them to the end. Thanks Joel.
@iLikeUrAttitude He does show up in books about the history of gaming, because he’s been there for almost the entire length of the industry. He was particularly strong during the coin-op arcade days
What a legend.
Rest in peace.
Wile I don’t know much about him at all, what I do know is he made amazing contributions to gaming, Rest in peace legend!
The grass is always greener, and you never really know what it is you have, until it's gone... gone... gone...
