Red Art Games has announced that a physical edition of the classic bullet-hell shooter Castle of Shikigami 2 will be making its way to the Switch.

The game will be available later this year in both Europe and North America, with Red Art Games handling the European release and Video Games Plus taking care of the North American release. Exact details on the release date and price aren't available just yet, but Red Art Games will be making further announcements in the near future.

First available in arcades in 2003, Castle of Shikigami 2 then made its way to consoles like the Dreamcast and GameCube. The game boasts seven playable characters, each with their own unique abilities to take down your enemies. This new release will also come with new features, so let's take a peek:

- Deep and dramatic storyline

- Brand new “New Entry” (featuring revamped enemy placement) and “Dramatic Change” Modes

- Seven playable characters

- Two-player mode

- Tate mode support

- Brand new translation

For a peek at some of the gameplay and features from the new Switch release, check out the teaser trailer from 2022 below. The game will be available digitally on the eShop imminently, on April 13th, 2023.

Will you be looking to pick up a physical edition of Castle of Shikigami 2, or are you content with a digital copy? Let us know with a comment down below.