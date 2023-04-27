French video game publisher Microids has announced it will be teaming up with Banijay Kids & Family for a new game based on the French cartoon series Totally Spies!, scheduled to release in 2024. It will launch on "consoles and PC" but the exact console platforms haven't been mentioned just yet. The name and other details about the game will also be "revealed soon".

In this new title, players will step into the shoes of secret agents Sam, Clover and Alex as they go on a series of missions to save the world from a new threat:

"The Totally Spies! video game will offer players the opportunity to step into the shoes of the three legendary secret agents, Sam, Clover and Alex. Together they must try and save the world from a new enemy, with a host of thrilling missions, offering innovative game mechanics."





This news coincides with the announcement Totally Spies! will be returning to television screens in 2024 for a new series. The girls will be relocating to a new city to take on a new batch of villains. The original six-season ran from 2001 until 2013 and there were more than 150 episodes broadcast around the globe.

