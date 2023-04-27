French video game publisher Microids has announced it will be teaming up with Banijay Kids & Family for a new game based on the French cartoon series Totally Spies!, scheduled to release in 2024. It will launch on "consoles and PC" but the exact console platforms haven't been mentioned just yet. The name and other details about the game will also be "revealed soon".
In this new title, players will step into the shoes of secret agents Sam, Clover and Alex as they go on a series of missions to save the world from a new threat:
"The Totally Spies! video game will offer players the opportunity to step into the shoes of the three legendary secret agents, Sam, Clover and Alex. Together they must try and save the world from a new enemy, with a host of thrilling missions, offering innovative game mechanics."
This news coincides with the announcement Totally Spies! will be returning to television screens in 2024 for a new series. The girls will be relocating to a new city to take on a new batch of villains. The original six-season ran from 2001 until 2013 and there were more than 150 episodes broadcast around the globe.
Do you have any fond memories of this cartoon? Any interest in a game? Comment below.
Comments (9)
I’ve never actually watched this show, but I’ve seen news of its comeback next year all over the place. And now it’s getting a game to go with it? The new teams for the show and game must have a lot of faith in this show making a successful return.
Totally Spies was my teenhood cartoon series during my college age and my 20's years old.
Too bad, the games on PS2 / Wii was really disappointing for having low effort gameplay.
Hopefully the reboot version by Microids will have some spying mission like Sly Cooper style.
Man, it's been a long time since I've watched this show. That said, I did see some of the games, based on the show. But none of them really stood out honestly.
Oh wow, didn’t know this show was back!
Everything that was popular is coming back. We are still in this reboot phase, where no one really is interested in new ideas. Heck, TMNT and Tiny Toons is getting another reboot this year and Darkwing Duck, Daria, and Futurama are also getting reboots/revivals in the near future as well.
Now that I've seen this article, I hope Code Lyoko gets a comeback too.
I gather Buffy the Vampire Slayer might return in some capacity too?
@RareFan
Very true; it seems that nobody is bothering being creative.. Same goes in the video game industry as well. It's quite sad, honestly.
That said - I am excited to see Totally Spies return!! Loved that show as a kid.
Can’t believe this is back, have real fond memories of this as a kid. Genuinely quite important to me in terms of a queer kid seeing these characters serving c*nt on TV. I couldn’t tell you how the old series held up these days but man, I wanted to be just like them.
Blast from the past. Ha ha.
